From rifles to running shoes: A 42-Km 'Bastar Heritage Marathon'

The event is a bridge built between a fractured past and a progressive future. To ensure the spirit of the race reaches every corner of the community, the administration has announced a ₹25 lakh prize pool, with special incentives for runners from the Bastar division. The race is designed to be entirely inclusive, featuring a Half Marathon, a 10 km dash, and a 5 km "Fun Run," with registration fees waived for local residents to ensure that no talent is sidelined by financial constraints.



The atmosphere at the local training camps is filled with the grit of athletes who are learning modern running techniques to refine the raw endurance they developed over years in the wild. For many, this is more than a physical challenge and no less than an emotional homecoming.



By pacing themselves alongside students, police officers, and professional athletes from all seven districts of the division—Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Bastar, Kanker, and Kondagaon—these former cadres are physically collapsing the walls of "Us vs. Them.”



The ‘Bastar Heritage Marathon’ serves a dual purpose. While it positions the region as a premier destination for eco-tourism and adventure, it more importantly signals the triumph of peace over violence.