From rifles to running shoes: A 42-Km 'Bastar Heritage Marathon'

RAIPUR: On March 22, the ‘Bastar Heritage Marathon-2026’ will unfold not merely as an athletic competition, but as a living manifesto of transformation. Among the professional runners and local enthusiasts, around 200 participants stand out—men and women who were once Maoist insurgents, but who have now traded the darkness of the forest for the sunlight of the social mainstream.
The marathon begins at the historic Lal Bagh Ground in Jagdalpur (south Chhattisgarh) and stretches 42 kilometres to the mist-covered banks of the Chitrakote Falls, often cited as the "Niagara of India."
‘Bastar Heritage Marathon’ will bring together runners from across the country, offering not only a test of endurance but also a rare immersion into one of India’s most culturally rich and ecologically diverse regions.
The route showcases the region’s breathtaking biodiversity and vibrant tribal culture. Guided by the state’s rehabilitation programs—Lone Varratu (Return Home) and Poona Margom (New Path)—these former Maoist rebels are undergoing a profound "rebirth." Once accustomed to navigating these rugged terrains as fugitives, they are now being trained by professional coaches to harness their innate stamina and resilience for the pursuit of sport and national pride.
The event is a bridge built between a fractured past and a progressive future. To ensure the spirit of the race reaches every corner of the community, the administration has announced a ₹25 lakh prize pool, with special incentives for runners from the Bastar division. The race is designed to be entirely inclusive, featuring a Half Marathon, a 10 km dash, and a 5 km "Fun Run," with registration fees waived for local residents to ensure that no talent is sidelined by financial constraints.
The atmosphere at the local training camps is filled with the grit of athletes who are learning modern running techniques to refine the raw endurance they developed over years in the wild. For many, this is more than a physical challenge and no less than an emotional homecoming.
By pacing themselves alongside students, police officers, and professional athletes from all seven districts of the division—Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Bastar, Kanker, and Kondagaon—these former cadres are physically collapsing the walls of "Us vs. Them.”
The ‘Bastar Heritage Marathon’ serves a dual purpose. While it positions the region as a premier destination for eco-tourism and adventure, it more importantly signals the triumph of peace over violence.