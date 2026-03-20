India-China border trade via Lipulekh Pass to resume in June after seven-year pause

PITHORAGARH: In a significant diplomatic and economic development, the historic cross-border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district is set to resume this June, marking an end to a seven-year suspension that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision follows high-level diplomatic engagement between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in August 2025, during which both nations agreed to reopen key Himalayan trade routes, including Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh and Nathu La in Sikkim.

Speaking to TNIE, District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai confirmed that local administrative preparations are already underway to facilitate the trade session. which typically spans from June to September, with the potential to extend into October."

"We have started preparatory meetings with the stakeholders and the local community. This is a very positive and welcoming step, as the trade is going to resume after 2019," Bhatgai told this newspaper. He added that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharchula has been designated as the primary trade officer to oversee operations.

The administrative green light arrived after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a formal No Objection Certificate (NOC). According to Bhatgai, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri communicated the directive to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, confirming that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have both cleared the resumption.