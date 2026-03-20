Modi, Bahrain King discuss West Asia crisis; condemn attacks on civilian, energy infrastructure

Modi also stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime stability in a region vital to global trade. He highlighted the need to ensure “freedom of navigation and secure shipping routes” amid rising tensions, a concern shared by several countries dependent on Gulf energy flows.

The Prime Minister thanked the Bahraini leadership for its continued support to the Indian community in the country, reaffirming India’s close ties with Bahrain and its commitment to the welfare of its diaspora.

The conversation comes amid intensifying hostilities in West Asia following the February 28 strikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iran. Friday’s call follows an earlier conversation between the two leaders on March 2, reflecting sustained high-level engagement as the crisis deepens.

In recent days, Modi has stepped up diplomatic outreach, speaking with leaders across West Asia and beyond, including Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, as well as key global partners. The flurry of engagements underscores India’s effort to push for de-escalation, maintain regional stability and protect global economic interests tied to the Gulf.