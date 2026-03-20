Mumbai Diary: NCP(SP) wanted Ajit party backing in RS poll

Entry was regulated with multiple checks. MLAs and MLCs were allowed to issue only three passes each in a day. This time, no blanket passes are distributed. If anyone wants to get a pass, they have to stand in line and go through the meticulous scrutiny process that helped in cutting down the number of visitors to the House.

English version of Raut’s jail book is to be out soon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has spent more than 100 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in 2022 in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment case. During his days in the jail, Raut penned a 240-page book, ‘Narkatala Swarg’, in Marathi. Now, with an updated version, Raut’s book in English, titled ‘Unlikely Paradise’, is scheduled to be released on March 23 in Delhi. Raut, the editor of Marathi daily and Sena mouthpiece ‘Samaana’, is known for his fiery speeches and editorials. Several controversial claims in the book on top political leaders sparked an uproar. Criticising Raut, the BJP-led alliance had advised him to stick to the facts.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com