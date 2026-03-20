National Board for Wildlife gives nod to rationalisation of Pobitora Sanctuary in Assam

NEW DELHI: The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has approved a proposal from the Assam Government to rationalise the boundary of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (PWS).

As part of this change, PWS will see an exclusion of 470.67 hectares and an inclusion of 564.83 hectares in the Morigaon District. However, the Board has instructed the state government to submit a draft plan for an Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) for PWS.

The NBWL noted that this rationalization would improve hydrological flows, secure critical wetlands and water channels, and enhance the ecological integrity of the sanctuary.

The rationalization proposal was submitted by the Assam government following directions from the Supreme Court, which issued an order on March 13, 2024, in response to a writ petition filed in 1995.

The proposal aims for an overall increase in the total sanctuary area from 3,880.61 hectares to 3,978.29 hectares. Officials believe that the newly included areas will create a better wildlife corridor linking significant blocks of PWS.

The need for boundary rationalization arose after a detailed analysis of the area. It was found that there are dense human settlements and private patta lands within the 1998 boundary notification, comprising approximately 265 patta holders over about 173 hectares. There have also been instances of encroachments and conflicts between local communities and sanctuary management. Furthermore, the ecological design of the 1998 boundary was deemed inadequate, as it failed to ensure proper connectivity of water channels and viable wildlife corridors.