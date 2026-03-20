NDA-constituent Bodoland People's Front names candidates for 11 seats

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a constituent of the NDA, has announced candidates for 11 seats it will contest in the April 9 Assam Assembly elections. The list includes the party’s lone minister in the current government and the wife of its chief, while one sitting MLA has been dropped.

Party president Hagrama Mohilary released the names late Thursday night, after allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) announced their candidates earlier in the day.

Cabinet minister Charan Boro, a two-time MLA, will contest from Mazbat. Another sitting MLA, Rabiram Narzary, has been fielded from Dotma. However, Durga Das Boro, one of the party’s three sitting MLAs, has been dropped.

Mohilary’s wife, Sewli Mohilary, will make her political debut from Kokrajhar.

Former MLAs in the fray include Rihon Daimary (Udalguri), Thaneswar Basumatary (Manas), Maneswar Brahma (Baksa) and Maheswar Boro (Bhergaon).

Rezaul Karim, former president of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union who recently joined the BPF, will contest from Parbotjhora.

Other candidates are Sabharam Basumatary (Gossaigaon), Rupam Roy (Baokungri) and Paniram Brahma (Sidli Chirang).

Votes will be counted on May 4.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP has 64 MLAs, AGP has nine, UPPL has seven and BPF has three. In the opposition, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF has 15, CPI(M) has one, along with one Independent legislator.