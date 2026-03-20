Over 44 student bodies slam Transgender Rights Amendment Bill

NEW DELHI: Over 44 student organisations from more than 25 law schools across the country on Friday issued a statement to condemn the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, claiming that it "undermines the dignity, autonomy and constitutional rights of transgender, intersex, and genderqueer persons."

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on March 13, seeks to give a precise definition of the term "transgender" and exclude "different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities" from the proposed law's ambit.

A collective statement issued by student organisations, including Nalsar Queer Collective, Concerned Students of Government Law College, Mumbai; Concerned Students of Lloyd Law College; MNLU Queer Support Group, All India Students' Association (Faculty of Law, Delhi University), Feminist Alliance NLSIU, Human Rights Collective at NLSIU, and Jamia Queer Collective (Jamia Millia Islamia), said that the proposed amendment "threatens self-identification, transition, and chosen family structures".

"This bill effectively seeks to dilute the protections recognised in NALSA v.Union of India, which affirmed the right to self-perceived gender identity, dignity, and expression.We, the undersigned, are queer and allied student groups across Indian law schools. The proposed amendment threatens. The very existence of many trans persons, while stripping away already limited benefits.

"The amendment bill reeks of the dark colonial legacy of the now outlawed Criminal Tribes Act and Eunuchs Act that looked at transgender and other populations as problems to be regulated, controlled and eventually eradicated," it said.

The Bill underlines that a transgender person "shall not include, nor shall ever have been so included, persons with different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities".