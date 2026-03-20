Punjab, Haryana cops join hands, nab two murder accused after encounter

CHANDIGARH: It seems like a Bollywood movie script; the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Haryana STF joined forces today to arrest two shooters following an encounter in Kaithal.

The duo was wanted for a brazen daylight assassination of a property dealer Charanpreet Singh in Chandigarh’s high-security Sector 9. Linked to the notorious Lucky Patial-Bambiha gang, the suspects were caught with three sophisticated weapons.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the accused have been identified as Rajan, alias Piyush Pehalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah, a resident of Nawashahr. The recovered weapons include a 0.30 bore PX-5 pistol, a 0.30 calibre Chinese pistol and a 0.32 calibre pistol along with ammunition.

As per the information, victim Charanpreet Singh, alias Chinni, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Yadav said that the arrested accused are the key associates of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang. Preliminary probe revealed that Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan was also wanted in the high-profile murder of Yadwinder Singh, driver of Jiwanjot Singh alias Jugnu, he said.

He said that AGTF Punjab has unmasked the module and arrested the accused in less than 30 hours. Investigations are ongoing, he added. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said, AGTF launched a special operation “Silent Trigger” under the supervision of DIG AGTF Gurmit Singh Chauhan to unmask and arrest the accused persons involved in this case.