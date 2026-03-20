Six Indian nationals killed, one missing amid West Asia conflict; MEA coordinates repatriation

Six Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, adding that Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities for assistance and repatriation.

An Indian national was killed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 18, bringing the total number of Indian fatalities in the Gulf region to six. The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear. In a social media post, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh expressed its “deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th” and said it is in contact with the deceased’s family and local authorities. “We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” the post added.

Addressing an interministerial briefing, Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, said Indian missions in multiple countries are working closely with authorities to locate the missing person and facilitate the return of the deceased to India. “Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India,” Mahajan said.