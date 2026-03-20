Stranded in Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict, Indian ship captain dies of cardiac arrest

RANCHI: Captain Rakesh Ranjan Singh, a 47-year-old Merchant Navy veteran from Ranchi, reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest while stationed in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

According to family members, he left Ranchi for Dubai on February 2 to rejoin the vessel ‘Avana.’ The ship later sailed into the Strait of Hormuz to load an oil consignment and departed for India on March 1.

However, due to escalating tensions and war-like conditions in the region, the vessel was forced to halt operations at sea. The family members also informed that the ship remained anchored nearly 60 kilometers off the coast of Dubai for around 18 to 20 days, with approximately 35 crew members on board, including Captain Singh.

During this prolonged and stressful period at sea, his health reportedly deteriorated suddenly on March 18. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, junior officers on board contacted Dubai air traffic authorities seeking an air ambulance. However, due to the prevailing conflict, necessary clearance could not be secured in time.

Subsequently, he was transported from the ship to the Dubai coast on a boat. However, the delay in receiving medical treatment proved fatal. He suffered a heart attack and passed away before even reaching the hospital.

According to the family members, they are yet to receive a clear explanation about the precise medical circumstances surrounding his death. While a heart attack has been cited as the cause, they are seeking a detailed account of the sequence of events that led to his sudden health deterioration.