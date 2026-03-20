Tharoor, Tewari back government response on West Asia war

NEW DELHI: Striking a different note, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari on Thursday voiced support for the Centre’s ‘cautious approach’ towards the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran. The remarks come at a time when the party leadership has raised serious doubts about the direction and credibility of India’s foreign policy.

Speaking to the media, Tharoor said he understands the Indian government’s desire to take a cautious stand on the conflict, and hoped that it could make a public call to both sides to end the war quickly. He said India has enormous stakes in what is going on and its energy security is dependent on the situation in the Gulf, including its LPG and LNG imports.

“We have 9 million citizens living there, which are an important source of remittances, and their safety is naturally a priority; there are investments coming to us from countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and we have very important overall trade relations as well as political interest and security cooperation, all of tha,” the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.