Two Indian-origin men deported from Canada over extortion charges

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian Origin nationals hailing from Punjab have been deported from Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as they were alleged involved in extortion cases and organized crime. The CBSA has opened 372 immigration investigations.
The CBSA in a statement stated that Arshdeep Singh entered Canada on a study permit in 2022. In November 2025, the CBSA arrested and detained Singh and reported him inadmissible for membership in a criminal organization linked to extortion, arson, drug trafficking, and firearm offences.
In December last year, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) found him inadmissible under IRPA for organized criminality and issued a deportation order. Singh remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public and flight risk. The CBSA removed him from Canada under escort on January 19, 2026.
The statement added that Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu entered Canada in 2016, as a temporary resident. In November 2025, the CBSA arrested and detained Sandhu, reported him inadmissible for organized criminality and the IRB found him inadmissible under IRPA and issued a deportation order. Sandhu remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public until February 3, 2026, when the CBSA removed him from Canada under escort.
Sources said that both came to Canada as international students and were arrested from Edmonton in Alberta, though their alleged criminality spanned the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia as well.
Sandhu contested the deportation proceedings on the grounds he faced persecution if returned to India due to his support for the Khalistan movement.
"Extortion is a serious crime that harms Canadians, communities and businesses. As criminal networks evolve and expand, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and its partners are intensifying efforts and prioritizing enforcement against those involved in serious criminality, including organized crime and extortion,’’ it read.
The statement added that in August last year, the CBSA began formally monitoring immigration enforcement cases potentially linked to extortion in the Pacific and Prairie Regions, expanding this work to the Greater Toronto Area Region in November last year. These cases come to the agency’s attention through many sources, including collaboration with extortion task forces, tips from partner agencies and the public, and CBSA’s own investigative work.
It further noted that in relation to this work, as of March 12, this year the CBSA has opened 372 immigration investigations, 70 removal orders have been issued for various inadmissibility grounds, and 35 removals have been enforced.
The statement further added that the CBSA is working with law enforcement partners through joint task forces such as our partnership with the BC Extortion Task Force in BC’s Lower Mainland and with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as our continued joint efforts with local police in Ontario and across the country. When police identify individuals who may be in violation of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), they notify the CBSA who conducts investigations that may lead to immigration enforcement action, including removal from Canada.
It concluded, "The CBSA continues to investigate individuals alleged to be engaged in extortion and extortion-related activities, and will take appropriate enforcement action as the investigations conclude.’’
Erin O’Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency said, "Extortion empowers organized criminal groups, targets vulnerable people and inflicts lasting harm on Canadian communities. The CBSA is committed to using every tool we have to counter this threat. By increasing our removal capacity and deepening our partnerships with police, we have made significant progress toward ensuring these criminals cannot remain in Canada.”
"Protecting the safety and well being of Canadians requires constant vigilance in the face of evolving criminal threats. Extortion and organized crime have no place in our country. Our government will continue to support and invest in strong, coordinated enforcement efforts so we can take action against those who seek to exploit and harm our communities, including removing those who are not entitled to remain in Canada,’’ said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada.
Last year the CBSA removed over 22,500 inadmissible persons, 1,010 of which were subject to serious inadmissibility for serious criminality (national security, war crimes or human rights violations, organized crime, and criminality). CBSA is currently removing approximately 400 inadmissible individuals every week. Under the Canada’s border plan $30.4 million was allocated to strengthen the CBSA’s capacity to complete 20,000 removals annually this fiscal year and in 2026–2027.