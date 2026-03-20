Two Indian-origin men deported from Canada over extortion charges

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian Origin nationals hailing from Punjab have been deported from Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as they were alleged involved in extortion cases and organized crime. The CBSA has opened 372 immigration investigations.

The CBSA in a statement stated that Arshdeep Singh entered Canada on a study permit in 2022. In November 2025, the CBSA arrested and detained Singh and reported him inadmissible for membership in a criminal organization linked to extortion, arson, drug trafficking, and firearm offences.

In December last year, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) found him inadmissible under IRPA for organized criminality and issued a deportation order. Singh remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public and flight risk. The CBSA removed him from Canada under escort on January 19, 2026.

The statement added that Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu entered Canada in 2016, as a temporary resident. In November 2025, the CBSA arrested and detained Sandhu, reported him inadmissible for organized criminality and the IRB found him inadmissible under IRPA and issued a deportation order. Sandhu remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public until February 3, 2026, when the CBSA removed him from Canada under escort.