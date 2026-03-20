West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Australian and Canadian counterparts

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, and discussed the West Asia crisis.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with Wong and Anand came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

"Very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong. Shared our assessments of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Also discussed Indo-Pacific issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.