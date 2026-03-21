Air India introduces strict fitness policy for cabin crew, linking health to flight safety

NEW DELHI: Air India has launched a new policy to ensure that its cabin crew remain fit and presentable on its aircraft. The new Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy aims to tackle obesity decisively.
De-rostering unfit crew members and subjecting them to loss of pay are among the strict measures proposed for those considered unfit. Air India stated that the emphasis on fitness is to ensure that crew members are physically capable of handling critical onboard situations.
A senior aviation expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared details of the policy, which has been marked confidential. Prepared by the airline’s in-flight division, it will apply to crew operating on both domestic and international flights.
The policy outlines four weight categories based on Body Mass Index (BMI): Underweight, Normal, Overweight and Obese.
Air India has set a BMI range of 18 to 24.9 as the desired standard for its cabin crew. A BMI of 30 or above will be classified as Obese and fall within the ‘Non-Acceptable Range’. A BMI of 18 or below is considered Underweight, while a BMI between 25 and 29.9 is categorised as Overweight.
Crew members will be assessed during training, safety and emergency procedure sessions, as well as before or after flights.
The proposal states that both underweight and overweight crew will be de-rostered and referred for a full medical evaluation and functional assessment at the Air India Training Academy. “If cleared, they will be allowed to resume flying duties. If they fail the functional or medical assessment, they will be placed on loss of pay,” the expert explained.
The policy is more stringent for those in the obese category. “Obese crew will be immediately grounded and placed on loss of pay. Within seven days, they must undergo medical tests, including fasting blood sugar, a 75 g oral glucose tolerance test, and a lipid profile. They will then be given 30 days to return to an acceptable BMI and undergo further functional and medical assessments.”
If the individual fails to lose weight, an official letter of caution will be issued, followed by a second warning after another 30 days. If there is still no improvement, a final 30-day period is granted, along with a final warning.
The term ‘final warning’ in the policy appears to indicate the possibility of termination, although this is not explicitly stated. “There have been instances of crew frequently reporting sick. This initiative is intended to ensure the overall health of our crew,” the expert added.
Responding to queries, Air India said in a statement: “We have introduced a policy to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles and provide guidance on maintaining appropriate fitness levels. It is intended to support crew members in sustaining long-term health while being fully prepared for the operational demands of their role, and is in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) BMI classifications.”
Air India emphasised that fitness is intrinsically linked to safety and performance. “Ensuring that cabin crew are physically capable of handling critical onboard situations is a key priority for the airline,” the statement said.
The policy also outlines processes including periodic checks and guidance, while ensuring employee welfare. Air India added that it has programmes in place covering nutrition, wellness, mental health, fatigue management and exercise to help cabin crew maintain optimal health.