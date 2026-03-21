Air India introduces strict fitness policy for cabin crew, linking health to flight safety

NEW DELHI: Air India has launched a new policy to ensure that its cabin crew remain fit and presentable on its aircraft. The new Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy aims to tackle obesity decisively.

De-rostering unfit crew members and subjecting them to loss of pay are among the strict measures proposed for those considered unfit. Air India stated that the emphasis on fitness is to ensure that crew members are physically capable of handling critical onboard situations.

A senior aviation expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared details of the policy, which has been marked confidential. Prepared by the airline’s in-flight division, it will apply to crew operating on both domestic and international flights.

The policy outlines four weight categories based on Body Mass Index (BMI): Underweight, Normal, Overweight and Obese.

Air India has set a BMI range of 18 to 24.9 as the desired standard for its cabin crew. A BMI of 30 or above will be classified as Obese and fall within the ‘Non-Acceptable Range’. A BMI of 18 or below is considered Underweight, while a BMI between 25 and 29.9 is categorised as Overweight.