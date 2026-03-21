Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP, says party 'betrayed' Ganga Maiya

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has intensified his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that calling it a party of “thieves, goons, and traitors” is still not enough. Referring to comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav added that the BJP has also “betrayed” Ganga Maiya by failing to fulfill its promise to clean the river.

He questioned how large sums of money allocated for cleaning the Ganges River were spent and recalled the demolition at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Yadav also expressed strong confidence in Banerjee’s leadership, saying she could win elections in West Bengal even if she contests alone.

He further alleged that in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP benefited from the support of officials aligned with them, claiming that election outcomes were influenced by such backing. In contrast, he said officials were not removed when the BJP came to power in the state.

On the possibility of a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav dismissed it as “political drama.” He asserted that the Samajwadi Party is gearing up to remove the BJP from power in the 2027 elections, saying such moves by the ruling party would not make a difference.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, speaking at an Eid gathering in Kolkata, launched a strong attack on the BJP-led central government. She accused it of undermining people’s rights, particularly over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, and vowed to continue her fight against it. She also alleged attempts to impose President’s Rule in West Bengal but insisted her government would not be intimidated.

Banerjee reiterated her sharp criticism, calling the BJP a “party of thieves, goons, and traitors,” and warned against efforts to divide voters. She emphasized unity across communities and said her struggle is aimed at protecting the rights of the people.

(With inputs from ANI)