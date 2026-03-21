‘Attack on civilian crew not acceptable’

NEW DELHI: Expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia, India has called for urgent de-escalation through dialogue, asserting that the navigational rights and freedom of merchant and commercial vessels must be upheld in line with international law.

Addressing the 36th Extraordinary Session of the IMO Council in London, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said that the attacks on commercial shipping and risks to civilian crews are “unacceptable”, particularly in critical waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

“India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians,” Doraiswami said.

The two-day extraordinary session focused on the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia on shipping and seafarers, especially in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman and the wider Gulf region. The discussions come amid heightened tensions linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has raised alarm over maritime security and energy supply chains.

Doraiswami underscored that “targeting of commercial shipping and attacks on civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable”, adding that such incidents have already resulted in “loss of innocent lives, injuries and heightened risks, including to seafarers.”

Highlighting India’s direct stake in the region, the envoy said that 24 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf, with over 650 Indian seafarers onboard.