Centre to bring unified law for CAPFs, Amit Shah to table Bill in Rajya Sabha

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had rejected the Centre's plea seeking the review of the May 23, 2025, verdict of the apex court.

On May 23, 2025, the court directed the Centre to conduct a cadre review, which was due in 2021, in all the CAPFs, including the ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, and SSB, within six months.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka (since retired) and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on May 23, 2025, to take an appropriate decision within three months of receiving the action-taken report from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the cadre review and a review of the existing service rules or recruitment rules.

"Keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility of the cadre officers of CAPF... removing stagnation on the one hand and the operational/functional requirement of the forces on the other hand, we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of senior administrative grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years," the top court had said.

It had said this step would bring in a sense of participation of the cadre officers belonging to the CAPFs in the decision-making process within the forces' administrative framework, thereby removing their long-standing grievances.

The court had lauded the role of the CAPFs and said they are crucial for maintaining security at the country's borders as well as for discharging internal-security duties.

It highlighted that the Centre has taken the view that the presence of IPS officers in each of the CAPFs is vital for the maintenance of their character as a unique central armed force.

"This is a policy decision. Of course, individual officers belonging to the IPS or the association of IPS officers cannot have a say as to how much the deputation quota should be and how long the deputation should continue. They are there on deputation by virtue of the policy decision of the central government manifested through the service rules/recruitment rules of the CAPFs.

"Having said that, we cannot also be oblivious of the grievance expressed by officers of the CAPFs as highlighted supra. Their dedicated service upholding the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation while safeguarding our borders and maintaining internal security within the country cannot be ignored or overlooked," it had said.

Noting that the CAPFs discharge their duties under very demanding conditions, the court had said they have a grievance that, because of lateral entry into the higher grades of the respective forces, they are unable to get timely promotion.

"Consequently, there is a great deal of stagnation. Such stagnation can adversely impact the morale of the forces. This also needs to be factored in while considering review of such policy decisions," it had said.