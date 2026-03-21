Chouhan takes stock of Rabi crop production

NEW DELHI: Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday conducted a high-level, comprehensive review of the overall condition of the agriculture sector, especially focused on the potential losses suffered by farmers in several states due to recent incidents of excessive rainfall, heavy showers, hailstorms, and other adverse weather conditions.

The meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, has focused extensively on the immediate needs of farmers, the process of insurance claims, and the functioning of relief mechanisms.

“Government’s focus is not limited to production alone, but also extends to the scientific assessment of crop damage, proper settlement of insurance claims, and timely assistance to farmers,” said Chouhan who convened the meeting after weather uncertainty and risk of crop damage.

Stating the objective of the high-level meeting, Chouhan highlighted that the government will support farmers. During the meeting, special emphasis was given to the scientific assessment of crop loss and insurance claims. Besides, adverse weather, weather forecasts, and risk management were also discussed.

“To ensure country’s farmers that government’s policy measures, relief mechanisms, and the outreach of various schemes of the central government are coordinated effectively at all levels so that farmers receive timely and adequate support”, said Chouhan.

He stressed that crop-cutting experiments should be conducted promptly, that losses must be assessed scientifically, and that immediate relief should be provided without delay.