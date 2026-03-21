Chouhan takes stock of Rabi crop production

NEW DELHI: Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday conducted a high-level, comprehensive review of the overall condition of the agriculture sector, especially focused on the potential losses suffered by farmers in several states due to recent incidents of excessive rainfall, heavy showers, hailstorms, and other adverse weather conditions.
The meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, has focused extensively on the immediate needs of farmers, the process of insurance claims, and the functioning of relief mechanisms.
“Government’s focus is not limited to production alone, but also extends to the scientific assessment of crop damage, proper settlement of insurance claims, and timely assistance to farmers,” said Chouhan who convened the meeting after weather uncertainty and risk of crop damage.
Stating the objective of the high-level meeting, Chouhan highlighted that the government will support farmers. During the meeting, special emphasis was given to the scientific assessment of crop loss and insurance claims. Besides, adverse weather, weather forecasts, and risk management were also discussed.
“To ensure country’s farmers that government’s policy measures, relief mechanisms, and the outreach of various schemes of the central government are coordinated effectively at all levels so that farmers receive timely and adequate support”, said Chouhan.
He stressed that crop-cutting experiments should be conducted promptly, that losses must be assessed scientifically, and that immediate relief should be provided without delay.
After instructing all officials to establish immediate communication and coordination with state governments, he said that in areas affected by heavy rainfall, hailstorms, or other adverse weather conditions, time-bound action at the field level is essential so that no farmer is forced to wait for relief.
The meeting included a detailed review of weather forecasts and crop conditions so that preparations can be in line with potential weather-related risks in the coming days.
During the high-level review meeting, Chouhan also reviewed the progress of the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission. He emphasised the need to expand production, increase the area under cultivation, and strengthen MSP-based procurement mechanisms for key pulses such as tur, urad, and masur.
“Farmers can sell as much tur, masur, and urad as they wish, and we will procure it,” he said. He clarified that procurement of pulses will be carried out not only by state governments but also by agencies such as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
He stated that the objective of the mission is to make the country self-reliant in pulses production, reduce dependence on imports, and increase farmers’ incomes. He added that concrete action plans are being prepared at the ground level to achieve these goals.
Chouhan also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, which will be implemented at the national level to provide farmers with scientific advice, technologies, and region-specific agricultural guidance.