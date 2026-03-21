Fake police encounter: Chhattisgarh HC orders Jashpur Collector to decide on decades-old compensation claim

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has sparked a glimmer of hope for a widow seeking justice decades after her husband was killed in an alleged fake police encounter in Jashpur.

Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi directed the Jashpur District Collector to formally decide on a long-pending compensation application filed by Sanjho Bai.

The case dates back to an incident involving the late Ramnath Ram, killed by personnel from the Kansabel police station.

While authorities initially labelled Ramnath Ram a 'Naxalite', a subsequent inquiry exposed the killing as a 'fake encounter'.

The legal battle for accountability concluded on June 11, 2002, when a Sessions Court convicted the then-Station House Officer (SHO) HR Aharwat, under Section 304-I of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Five other police personnel were also convicted for their roles in the incident under Sections 323/34 IPC (voluntarily cause hurt/ joint liability for crimes).