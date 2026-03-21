From garbage dumps to glaciers: Study finds sparrows thrive even where humans struggle in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In busy towns or quiet villages, Uttarakhand’s sparrows are adapting to survive.

A Wildlife Institute of India study found that sparrows living high in the Himalayas have special biological traits that help them handle extreme conditions better than those in the plains.

The study, which began in 2021 under the guidance of WII scientist Dr Suresh Kumar and researcher Renu Bala, aimed to map the population, habitat preferences, and physiological characteristics of sparrows across the State.

Using 'transit surveys' and mean counts, the researchers discovered that the bird's population density varies significantly by district.

Data indicates that Dehradun and Chamoli districts host the highest concentration of sparrows in Uttarakhand, followed by Champawat and Nainital.

Conversely, Haridwar reported the lowest population figures.

Perhaps most striking is the urban-rural divide: the study found that sparrow numbers in cities are roughly two-thirds lower than in rural areas.

"We categorised their preferred micro-habitats," explained Renu Bala.

"Interestingly, garbage dumps top the list because they provide a steady supply of insects. This is followed by small shrubby areas, private gardens, and local grocery stores, where spilt grain provides an easy food source," Renu Bala added.

Perhaps, the most fascinating aspect of the WII study is the physiological divergence between sparrows living at different altitudes—specifically those residing at 3,000 meters or higher.

According to bird expert Pradeep Saxena, high-altitude sparrows have evolved specific physical traits to endure the harsh Himalayan climate and oxygen-depleted environment.

"Sparrows in the plains typically have a haemoglobin level of 18 grams per deciliter," Saxena noted.

"However, those found at higher altitudes boast levels as high as 21 grams per deciliter. This increased blood concentration prevents hypoxia and ensures they receive adequate oxygen in the thin mountain air," he added.

Beyond blood composition, these birds have also developed physical safeguards against the cold. High-altitude sparrows possess longer flight feathers, and their chest and back feathers are denser, providing vital insulation against freezing temperatures.

A few of these resilient birds migrate to lower elevations during the peak of winter to escape the most severe weather, before returning to the high peaks as the season turns.

As Uttarakhand continues to urbanise, preserving green spaces and shrubby habitats may be the key to ensuring these 'little neighbours' continue to chirp in both our villages and our towns.