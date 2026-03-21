Indian medical students in Russia seek refuge after drone attack near hostel

NEW DELHI: Nearly 250 Indian medical students of the Bashkir State Medical University in Russia are presently seeking refuge in a school in Russia after a building next to their hostel was damaged in a drone attack by Ukraine on Saturday morning. The students were in complete panic as the under-construction residential complex, which was subjected to the attack, is only 150 metres from their hostel, located on Zaton Street.

Over 1,500 students are pursuing the six-year MBBS degree in this university, located in the city of Ufa in the Republic of Bashkortostan. The students reside in the multi-storied hostel blocks.

The cheaper course fee as compared to India makes Russia a hot destination for doctor aspirants with nearly 10, 000 students enrolled at medical colleges across the country, with most of them from North India and a good number from Karnataka.