Indian medical students in Russia seek refuge after drone attack near hostel

NEW DELHI: Nearly 250 Indian medical students of the Bashkir State Medical University in Russia are presently seeking refuge in a school in Russia after a building next to their hostel was damaged in a drone attack by Ukraine on Saturday morning. The students were in complete panic as the under-construction residential complex, which was subjected to the attack, is only 150 metres from their hostel, located on Zaton Street.
Over 1,500 students are pursuing the six-year MBBS degree in this university, located in the city of Ufa in the Republic of Bashkortostan. The students reside in the multi-storied hostel blocks.
The cheaper course fee as compared to India makes Russia a hot destination for doctor aspirants with nearly 10, 000 students enrolled at medical colleges across the country, with most of them from North India and a good number from Karnataka.
A second-year MBBS student at the university, Mohammed Khan (name changed), told TNIE, “It was 9 am when the attack took place. It was a normal Saturday out here, with some sleeping or relaxing, when an earth-crashing sound was heard. Fearing an attack on their building, those inside the dormitory (called Hostel 7) ran to the basement for cover. After some time, the students gathered the courage to step out and understand that the top floors of the next-door building had suffered a drone attack.”
Since universities function on Saturday in Russia, half the students had already left to attend class by 7.30 am. “They came to know of the attack only after they returned from classes,” he said.
The hostel authorities later evacuated all the students from `Hostel 7’ to a neighbouring government school. “The students are being cared for there with food and all other necessities being provided,” said an individual familiar with the matter.
The internet connection here has been disrupted, too.
The All India Medical Students Association has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene. “The incident has caused panic and anxiety among students and their families in India. The safety and well-being of Indian students abroad must be treated as a top priority,” it said in a communication.
It also called for urgent communication with the Russian authorities to assess the situation and called for strengthening of security around hostels and student residences.