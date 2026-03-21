'Modi government has neither direction nor strategy': Rahul Gandhi warns of inflation

The leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday flagged several concerns about the Indian economy in his latest post on X.

He mentioned that the rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices aren't just numbers; they're clear signals of the inflation to come.

He further added that even though the government may call it 'normal' the reality is different.

"The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy, just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying, it's what's left on your plate," he wrote.

He also added that if the current situation continues, the production and transport will become more expensive, prices of everyday items will go up, and the MSMEs will be hit the hardest.

"FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market In other words, it's certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family's pocket. And it's just a matter of time, after the elections, prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG will be hiked too," he posted on X.

His post comes against the backdrop of the LPG supply disruption that the country is facing.

The rupee had its worst loss in over four years to close at 93.71 on Friday, down 82 paise or close to 0.95 per cent, as worries over the ongoing war in the West Asia deepened.