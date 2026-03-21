NCP (SCP) MP Fauzia Khan calls for peace on Eid

NEW DELHI: MP Fauzia Khan on Saturday extended warm greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasising the festival's core message of charity, compassion, and unity.

She highlighted that during the holy month of Ramadan, acts of charity hold deep significance in Islam, and urged people to carry forward these values in everyday life. Calling Islam a peace-loving religion, she expressed concern over rising global unrest and said that the need of the hour is to restore peace across the world.

Khan further appealed to citizens to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and coexistence, stressing that harmony among communities is essential for a stable society.

Speaking on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, she questioned the very basis of the conflict, stating that its objectives remain unclear. Referring to recent statements by Donald Trump regarding the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, she suggested that such remarks indicate limitations in the United States' global influence.

Khan further said that if there are now signals from Trump about winding down or reducing the conflict, it is a welcome step. However, she also criticised what she described as the initial escalation, attributing it to "madness" that began from his side.

Reiterating her stance, she called for an immediate end to violence and bloodshed, urging all global powers to prioritise peace and stability over conflict.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all.