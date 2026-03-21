'Not just a Dhakad but a Dhurandhar': Rajnath Singh lauds Uttarakhand CM Dhami

HALDWANI: In a robust display of political confidence and national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a massive public rally in Haldwani.

The Union Minister not only celebrated Uttarakhand’s cultural and military heritage but also threw his weight behind Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s governance, terming him a 'Dhurandhar' (master strategist).

Hailing Uttarakhand as the land of 'Devbhoomi,' 'Tapobhoomi' and 'Veer Bhoomi', the Defence Minister emphasised the State's unparalleled contribution to national security.

"Whenever the nation faces a threat at the borders, the brave sons of Uttarakhand are always standing on the front lines. Their courage and dedication serve as an inspiration for the entire country," he stated.

Addressing the welfare of veterans and the families of martyrs, Singh commended the state government's commitment to honouring soldiers.

He highlighted a significant policy shift; the Uttarakhand government has tripled the ex-gratia grant for Param Vir Chakra awardees, raising it from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

"This is a testament to the respect this administration holds for our armed forces," he remarked.