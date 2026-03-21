'Not just a Dhakad but a Dhurandhar': Rajnath Singh lauds Uttarakhand CM Dhami

HALDWANI: In a robust display of political confidence and national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a massive public rally in Haldwani.
The Union Minister not only celebrated Uttarakhand’s cultural and military heritage but also threw his weight behind Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s governance, terming him a 'Dhurandhar' (master strategist).
Hailing Uttarakhand as the land of 'Devbhoomi,' 'Tapobhoomi' and 'Veer Bhoomi', the Defence Minister emphasised the State's unparalleled contribution to national security.
"Whenever the nation faces a threat at the borders, the brave sons of Uttarakhand are always standing on the front lines. Their courage and dedication serve as an inspiration for the entire country," he stated.
Addressing the welfare of veterans and the families of martyrs, Singh commended the state government's commitment to honouring soldiers.
He highlighted a significant policy shift; the Uttarakhand government has tripled the ex-gratia grant for Param Vir Chakra awardees, raising it from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.
"This is a testament to the respect this administration holds for our armed forces," he remarked.
Turning his focus to state politics, Defence Minister Singh, referring to the 2022 mandate, said, “When we secured a clear majority under Dhami’s leadership, I called him ‘Dhakad’ (fearless). Today, I can say that he is not just ‘Dhakad’ but a ‘Dhurandhar’ (accomplished) Chief Minister.”
He further added, "The Chief Minister hit a 'four' by completing four years of governance, and I am confident that upon completing six years, he will successfully hit a 'six'."
The Defence Minister lauded the transformative infrastructure projects in the state, specifically highlighting the Char Dham All-Weather Road project.
"Earlier, pilgrims faced perilous journeys. Now, this project ensures safe and all-weather connectivity," he noted.
Addressing the state's stance on governance, Singh asserted that no one is above the law. "Strict action is being taken against the corrupt. There is zero tolerance for corruption under this administration," he warned.
Singh also highlighted the empowerment of women in Uttarakhand, describing it as the land of legends like Gaura Devi and Bachendri Pal.
He pointed to the state’s proactive policies, including the 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, as a crucial step towards gender equity.
Highlighting India’s rising global influence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Singh said, “While the world grapples with war and uncertainty, India has successfully navigated geopolitical challenges through astute diplomacy."
"Our politics is not merely about forming governments; it is about nation-building," Singh concluded, reinforcing the vision of a stronger, self-reliant India.