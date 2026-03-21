SC concerned over cops uploading videos online, says poses threat to fair trial

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has expressed its concern over the trend of people instantly uploading videos shot on mobile phone on social media and said that such activities pose a serious threat to a fair trial.

The remark was made by a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi on Friday.

The bench was hearing a PIL that alleged that police upload videos and photographs of the accused on social media and create a bias in people's minds.

The PIL argued that the court, in another case, had already asked the states to frame guidelines for media briefing by the police, and it would cover social media posts as well.

The bench suggested the petitioner Hemendra Patel to await the outcome of those guidelines, and agreed with senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Patel, that every person nowadays with a mobile phone has become media.

The senior counsel flagged the recent trend of police posting the images of accused persons being handcuffed, tied by ropes, paraded, forced to kneel, etc, on social media, which, apart from causing an affront to personal dignity, adds to the public bias.

Justice Bagchi told Sankaranarayanan that instead of talking of police, which have been given three months to formulate a standard operating procedure on police media briefings, he should seek a comprehensive mechanism for police, conventional, and social media.