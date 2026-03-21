Srinagar Diary | Winter makes a comeback in Kashmir

After unusually warm February and early March that led to early arrival of spring, a winter-like condition has made a comeback in Kashmir, with upper reaches receiving snowfall and the day temperature staying many degrees below normal. The day temperature in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley have fallen 7-9 degrees Celsius below normal. This shift marks a stark contrast to the Valley’s recent weather trend, with February and March witnessing unprecedented warmth, leading to early blooming of almond blossoms and tulips. The Badamwari and Tulip Garden in Srinagar have been thrown open ahead of schedule, signalling an early spring.

Int’l cyber fraud racket busted by J&K police

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police has busted a covert cyber fraud operation in Srinagar by arresting seven suspects and seizing a large cache of digital equipment. Acting on technical inputs about fraudulent call centres targeting foreign and local nationals, CIK formed special teams and conducted surveillance, leading to identification of a key hub in Rangreth. CIK officials recovered 13 mobile phones, nine laptops, VoIP systems, SIM cards and other digital storage devices. Investigators said the accused were part of a sophisticated cybercrime syndicate with links beyond J&K and targeting victims in the US, UK and Canada.