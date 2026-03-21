Stuck in R G Kar Medical College Hospital lift, man dies of cardiac arrest

KOLKATA: A private firm employee died of cardiac arrest after allegedly being stuck in a lift for around one hour at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on Friday. The incident triggered protests by patients and their relatives against negligence of authorities for improper maintenance of infrastructure at the hospital.

According to sources, Arup Bandyopadhyay, along with his wife and son, had come to the trauma care unit. His son had suffered a leg fracture. Sources said that the lift started to malfunction but there was no liftman around to fix it. Bandopadhyay was unable to breathe in the closed-door lift, and eventually suffered a cardiac arrest.

The principal of the college, wasn’t available for responses.