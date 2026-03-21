UPSC returns Yogi proposal for DGP

LUCKNOW: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has returned the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal for appointing a permanent DGP raising objections and asked it to submit a fresh one in three months.

According sources, the commission asked the state authorities to prepare a fresh proposal in line with 2025 guidelines and Supreme Court rulings. “The proposal, sent by Chief Secretary SP Goyal for appointing a permanent DGP, was returned by UPSC due to technical discrepancies, including submission in an outdated format rather than the one mandated by the commission,” a source said.

In the earlier proposal, acting DGP Rajeev Krishna, who replaced Prashant Kumar on May 31, 2025, was expected to be appointed as the permanent DGP. Krishna is the fifth consecutive acting DGP in UP.

Senior IPS officer Renuka Mishra has been excluded from the DGP race as the state government held her responsible for lapses linked to the 2024 police recruitment paper leak in 2024. The state government also excluded Alok Sharma, a 1991 batch officer currently serving in the Special Protection Group on central deputation.