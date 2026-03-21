'We stand with every community, caste and creed,' says Mamata at Eid gathering

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday addressed a large gathering at Red Road during Eid-ul-Fitr, speaking on citizens’ rights and the political situation in the state.

Speaking after people offered namaz, Banerjee said, “The names of many have been removed from the SIR. We approached the Kolkata High Court and then the Supreme Court seeking justice. We hope people’s rights will be safeguarded. We stand with all citizens, with every community, caste, and creed. You are a member of one family, and we will continue to work for you.”

She criticised the central government, alleging attempts to control the state. “Even if they impose President’s Rule, we will not be scared. Jo darte hain, wo marte hain; jo ladte hain, wo zindagi mein kamyab hote hain,”(Those who fear die; those who fight succeed in life) she said.

Banerjee called the BJP, “a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors,” and accused some individuals of accepting money to influence votes. She added, “We have just one intent, to remove BJP and protect the nation.”

Concluding her remarks, Banerjee said, “May Allah bless you… May India and Bengal prosper. Those who target Bengal can go to hell… We will continue to stand and work for the people of Bengal.”

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was present at the gathering.