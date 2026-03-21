West Bengal elections | Mamata livid on voter ‘targeting’

KOLKATA: Promising to protect people’s welfare and position Bengal as an economic hub in the Trinamool Congress election manifesto, party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday escalated her attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that voter deletions were targetting “particularly one community”. She claimed that a “declared President’s Rule” was effectively being imposed in the state through the BJP’s actions.

Banerjee, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, said, “The supplementary SIR list of voters marked as ‘under adjudication’ has not yet been published today. I know that so far, 22 lakh out of 60 lakh adjudicated cases have been disposed of in the state. Ten lakh voters out of these 22 lakh have been rejected. They are mostly from Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur districts.” These districts are minority-dominated with solid vote banks for the Trinamool.

“This is being done targeting particularly one community. Names of Hindu voters and the Matua community have also been deleted during the SIR process. Words like ‘logical discrepancy’ have no meaning, I think,” she said.

“We have no words to condemn them and have gone everywhere—from the roads to the courts—to fight against the SIR process. First, they deleted 58 lakh voters and then another 60 lakh. It takes 15 to 20 days to dispose of 22 lakh cases out of the 60 lakh. Will it be possible to resolve the remaining issues within this period before the elections? They (BJP) had announced from their party office that more than one crore voters would be removed from the list,” she said.