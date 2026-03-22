Assam BJP minister Nandita Gorlosa joins Congress, to contest from Haflong ahead of Assembly elections

GUWAHATI: In a major blow to the BJP in election-bound Assam, minister Nandita Gorlosa on Sunday joined the Congress.

She will contest the elections from the Haflong constituency in the hill district of Dima Hasao. The Congress nominee in the seat, Nirmal Langthasa, voluntarily vacated the seat to make way.

The development followed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to Nandita’s residence in Haflong earlier in the day. He went to the hill station to calm tensions within the BJP’s ranks, triggered by the denial of a ticket to Nandita.

However, he could not prevent her from joining the Congress.

The BJP had fielded Rupali Langthasa in the seat.

“We are very happy to announce that Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress party,” the Congress said in a statement.

“She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years. She always stood for her beliefs and principles. Himanta Biswa Sharma is only interested in selling the land of the tribals to large corporations,” the statement further stated.

The Congress will on Monday officially declare her as its candidate for the Haflong seat. The BJP minister joined the Congress in the presence of Langthasa, who is also the party’s state general secretary.