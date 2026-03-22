Can't survive without terrorism: BJP on former Pak envoy’s nuclear threat to target Indian cities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit’s recent remarks on India demonstrated that Pakistan “cannot survive without terrorism.”

Basit, who served as Pakistan’s high commissioner to India, had said in an interview on Pakistani channel ABN News that in a hypothetical scenario where the United States attempted to destroy Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, Islamabad would have no choice but to target Indian cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

Reacting to the comments, BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha told IANS, “Abdul Basit’s threat that Delhi and Mumbai will be blown up with bombs from Pakistan shows that even today, Pakistan is rattled by strikes during Operation Sindoor. It has lost its mental balance.”

Sinha added, “It is a terrorist state and now we don’t even have to say it. Last year, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir had told the US that if needed, the oil refineries in Jamnagar would be blown up. Now, the country’s former envoy has used this kind of language. It shows that terrorism is ingrained in their nature. Pakistan can’t survive without terrorism.”