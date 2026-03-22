CCS reviews situation arising due to West Asia conflict; energy, fuel security assessed

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Sunday reviewed the situation arising out of the conflict in West Asia and carried out a detailed assessment on the availability of critical needs of the common people, including food, energy and fuel security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work dedicatedly in a whole-of-government approach to deal with the effects of the West Asia conflict, said an official statement issued after the CCS meeting.

The prime minister said the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form.

In such a situation, he said, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.

Modi instructed that all arms of government should work together to ensure the least inconvenience to the citizens.

Medium and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential things were discussed in detail at the meeting.

"The ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short, medium and long-term impact on the global economy and its effect on India was assessed and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed," the statement said.