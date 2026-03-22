Government official’s suicide: Family refuses to conduct post-mortem, cremation till Bhullar is arrested

CHANDIGARH: The family of deceased government official Gagandeep Randhawa have refused to allow the conduct of post-mortem and cremation till former Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar, his father and personal assistant are arrested for abetment of suicide.

Opposition parties Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest demanding arrest of the former minister and a CBI probe.

Talking to the media, Upinder Kaur and her three children said that they will not consent to the post-mortem of her husband Gagandeep until Bhullar and other suspects are arrested.

"We want justice first and the post-mortem will only be conducted and the body will be cremated after the arrest of the accused minister," she stated.

She said that if at all the state government was serious, it would not have delayed the registration of the case. She alleged that her husband was under immense pressure, assaulted and humiliated, which drove him to take his own life.

"Bhullar tortured my husband a lot. My husband was made so helpless that he took his own life. He was told that his family, his children, would be finished off. After he came back on March 13, he had told me everything and had even made a complaint to his department. They only kept giving him assurances, but nothing happened," she alleged.

She claimed that this was all done because a tender was not passed. "It was implied that my husband was not passing it deliberately," she said.

Expressing concerns about their safety, Kaur demanded immediate police protection. "If anything happens to me or my family, the AAP government will be responsible. I have three young children and a mother-in-law. I fear for my life; security should be provided to my children and me," she said.