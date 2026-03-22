Mild earthquake in Sikkim, no casualties reported

GANGTOK: Sikkim was rocked by a low-intensity earthquake of 4.1 magnitude, a report issued by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Mangan district at 14 km below the surface at 8.41 pm on Saturday.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to properties though tremors were felt, officials said.

The residents have been advised to remain alert and follow safety precautions, they added.