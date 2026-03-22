Power play in Dehradun: CM Dhami balances seniority and young minds in major Cabinet reshuffle

DEHRADUN: In a move aimed at balancing administrative efficiency with political equilibrium, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has finalised the portfolio allocation following the recent expansion of his cabinet.

The reshuffle, which follows the induction of five new ministers, signals a calculated attempt to tighten the grip on governance while recalibrating responsibilities within the government ahead of critical challenges.

While the new ministers have been assigned key portfolios, CM Dhami has retained control over several critical departments, including Home, Personnel, Energy, Mining, and Information and Public Relations.

By keeping these vital sectors under his direct supervision, the Chief Minister has effectively centralised core governance functions.

The reallocation has seen significant shifts, with some senior ministers facing a reduction in their oversight.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, previously handling the prominent Health and Medical Education portfolios, has been relieved of these duties, which have now been handed to Subodh Uniyal.

Similarly, Ganesh Joshi has been stripped of the Rural Development portfolio, which has been reassigned to newly inducted cabinet minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary.

The expansion fills a long-standing void in the cabinet, following three previously vacant slots, the passing of former minister Chandan Ram Das, and the resignation of Prem Chand Aggarwal.

Among the new entrants, Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Kaira has been entrusted with the crucial Urban Development portfolio.