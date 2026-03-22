Punjab Minister Bhullar joins growing list of AAP representatives sacked from Mann cabinet

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Minister for Transport and Jails Laljit Singh Bhullar has been dropped from the Bhagwant Mann cabinet following allegations of corruptions against him, as the AAP tries to protect its 'clean image' ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Bhullar is the tenth AAP minister to be dropped from the cabinet in the last four years.

Several ministers and elected officials were dropped or had resigned due to controversies surrounding unethical conduct, party feedback or political rivalry.

In May 2022, the then Health Minister and Mansa MLA Dr Vijay Singla was accused of demanding a 1% commission on tenders and departmental work. CM Mann himself confirmed the allegations and ordered Singla’s arrest. He was granted bail on July 8, 2022 and has remained active in his constituency since then. He was later appointed to committees formed by the Punjab assembly, indicating his political rehabilitation.

In January 2023, Horticulture, Food Processing and Defence Services Welfare Minister Fauja Singh Sarari was asked to resign after an audio clip related to a plan for extortion from food grain contractors surfaced in September 2022. A retired police inspector, he was a first-time MLA from Guru Har Sahai.

In June 2024, Local Bodies Minister and Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh resigned following the public uproar after an 'objectionable' video surfaced on social media accusing him of inappropriate behavior. The controversy sparked protests and demands for action, even reaching then Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.