Search continues for motorsport icon Hari Singh after Maldives speedboat accident involving Gautam Singhania

A report by The Press, a Maldives-based news outlet, stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday near Vaavu Atoll. Vaavu Atoll Council President Sujau Ali said to the outlet that the vessel was travelling at approximately 72 km/h, nearly twice the usual operating speed of around 42 km/h for standard Gulf craft in Maldivian waters. The launch reportedly flipped during the journey, though it remained unclear whether it struck a reef. Authorities are said to be continuing investigations into the cause of the accident.

According to The Press, Singhania was rescued and taken to a medical facility in Vaavu Atoll, where he reportedly refused to provide personal information required for treatment and asked staff to “Google” his details. Sources reportedly indicate he sustained multiple injuries. He was later flown back to India, where he received treatment at a Mumbai hospital before being discharged.

The Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard reportedly deployed divers and aerial surveillance assets as part of an ongoing search and rescue operation, with efforts intensified amid strong currents and challenging reef conditions. The High Commission of India in Maldives is reportedly working closely with Maldivian authorities to provide consular assistance.

Social media commentary has also drawn attention to the incident. Rally driver Ratan Dhillon posted on X, saying Hari Singh was “left behind in open waters” while the support boat reportedly took Singhania and two female passengers to safety. Dhillon wrote that Singhania reportedly confirmed to police that he was driving the boat at the time and reportedly did not provide his personal information when treated in Felidhu for injuries. Dhillon described the event as a failure of support in critical moments, adding that Gautam Singhania had not provided a formal explanation of what happened.

These statements in the post have not been independently verified. The post is pinned below.