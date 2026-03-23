Air ticket fares likely to surge from today

NEW DELHI: Brace for higher airfares from Monday as the temporary price cap imposed by the government in December, in the wake of the Indigo crisis, is set to expire.

It comes at a time when the airlines have seen a rise in operational expenses on account of the circuitous routes taken by international flights due to the ongoing war in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran. Airlines had recently introduced a fuel surcharge to offset the higher operational expenses due to the rise in price of Aviation Turbine Fuel.

Referring to the Indigo crisis in December, the order said, “The prevailing situation has since stabilised, with restoration of capacity and normalisation of operations across the sector.”