‘Bagh Devta’ initiative brings tribal faith into forest conservation in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a unique community-led conservation initiative, villagers, in collaboration with forest officials, established ‘Bagh Devta’ (Tiger Deity) as the protector of forests and wildlife at Laat village in the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) during the festival of Sarhul on Saturday.

Marking the occasion, an idol of the ‘Tiger Deity’ was ceremonially installed in the Chhipadohar area of the reserve. The event witnessed participation from thousands of residents of 15 villages, who gathered at a common site for the installation ceremony.

According to forest officials, the idea originated from the villagers themselves, who believe that the presence of the tiger ensures the protection of the entire ecosystem.

“A proposal came from the villagers itself that they will establish Bagh Devta as a protector of forests because they worship jal, jungle or zameen; if the tiger is there, the entire ecosystem is protected. They said that they will establish Bagh Devta at their Sarna Sthal and worship it along with nature,” said PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena.

As we know, in Jharkhand, all festivals revolve around nature - whether it is Sarhul, Baha or Karma, he added.

“Then we painted Bagh Devta with Sohrai art on earthen pots, as it represents soil, water and air, and handed it over to the Pahan by a woman or a child as a symbol of Bagh Devta during the Sarhul festival. These were installed at the Sarna Sthal in their respective villages,” said Jena.

With this, Bagh as a consciousness will be revived in each village, reinforcing the need to protect it for the well-being of nature, their culture and their community, he added.