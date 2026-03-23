‘Bagh Devta’ initiative brings tribal faith into forest conservation in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a unique community-led conservation initiative, villagers, in collaboration with forest officials, established ‘Bagh Devta’ (Tiger Deity) as the protector of forests and wildlife at Laat village in the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) during the festival of Sarhul on Saturday.
Marking the occasion, an idol of the ‘Tiger Deity’ was ceremonially installed in the Chhipadohar area of the reserve. The event witnessed participation from thousands of residents of 15 villages, who gathered at a common site for the installation ceremony.
According to forest officials, the idea originated from the villagers themselves, who believe that the presence of the tiger ensures the protection of the entire ecosystem.
“A proposal came from the villagers itself that they will establish Bagh Devta as a protector of forests because they worship jal, jungle or zameen; if the tiger is there, the entire ecosystem is protected. They said that they will establish Bagh Devta at their Sarna Sthal and worship it along with nature,” said PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena.
As we know, in Jharkhand, all festivals revolve around nature - whether it is Sarhul, Baha or Karma, he added.
“Then we painted Bagh Devta with Sohrai art on earthen pots, as it represents soil, water and air, and handed it over to the Pahan by a woman or a child as a symbol of Bagh Devta during the Sarhul festival. These were installed at the Sarna Sthal in their respective villages,” said Jena.
With this, Bagh as a consciousness will be revived in each village, reinforcing the need to protect it for the well-being of nature, their culture and their community, he added.
According to Jena, several initiatives are currently underway within the Palamu Tiger Reserve to conserve forests and wildlife. In this context, efforts are being made to foster a deeper connection to cultural heritage among villagers residing within the reserve. “The specific area where the shrine of the ‘Tiger Deity’ has been established is renowned for frequent tiger movement,” he said.
Bagh Devta, the Tiger Deity, is an embodiment of the tribal spirit of coexistence. The tiger stands as the protector of the fundamentals of life: earth, water, air and forest. It is also a symbol of abundance and prosperity across several oriental civilisations.
According to the PTR Deputy Director, the philosophy of conservation has evolved to include both ecological preservation and community welfare under the Jan-Van Bhagidari programme.
“We have taken up many activities to uplift the well-being of society, and in return, we receive their support,” he said.
Former Mukhiya of Laat panchayat, Jagsahai Singh, asserted that since the tiger is a part of their culture, the community decided to establish it as their deity and worship it.
“If there is a tiger, there is a forest; if there is a forest, there are tigers. Therefore, it is our duty to conserve everything related to nature,” he said.
The Sarna Sthal, where Bagh Devta has been installed, is a sacred grove - usually a stand of sal trees, where communities offer prayers seeking abundance from nature. It serves as a place of worship, a repository of biodiversity and a community-enforced conservation zone, he added.