Centre signs deals to deploy AI that predicts premature births

NEW DELHI: The central government signed commercial agreements to take government-funded Artificial Intelligence technology for predicting premature births out of the laboratory into hospitals, as Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the outcomes of the decade-long GARBH-INi research programme at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Monday.

“The children born today will define the country's strength and productivity in 2047,” said Singh adding” “Initiatives like GARBH-INi are part of a larger national mission linking science with long-term nation-building.”

At the event, the government signed technology transfer and deployment agreements with three private companies to roll out risk-prediction tools and gut-bacteria-based treatments developed under the programme.

Every year, India loses more newborns to premature birth than almost any other country. Babies born before 37 weeks face a far higher risk of dying in their first days or living with lifelong health problems. For decades, doctors have had few ways to know in advance which pregnancies were most at risk.