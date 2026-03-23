Chhattisgarh to host India’s first Khelo India Tribal Games from March 25

RAIPUR: As the echoes of the Bastar Heritage Marathon fade, Chhattisgarh gears-up for another major event Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG).
Scheduled from March 25 to April 3, the state will host the inaugural KITG, welcoming approximately 3,600 participants from across the country. The event, which will span Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur, signifies Chhattisgarh’s rapid progress toward peace and development through the power of sport.
“The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of our expanding footprint that offers an opportunity and scope to every young person wanting to play a sport”, said Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.
By hosting this landmark event, Chhattisgarh aims to provide a national platform for tribal talent.
The KITG will feature competitions in seven core sports, alongside two demonstration events. Raipur will host hockey, football, swimming, weightlifting, archery, and a Kabaddi demonstration. Jagdalpur will be the hub for high-energy athletics competitions. And Ambikapur will host grit of wrestling and the acrobatic grace of traditional sport mallakhamb.
This event follows the massive success of the Bastar and Surguja Olympics, which saw participation numbers soar from 1.65 lakh to over 3.91 lakh, proving the community's deep-rooted passion for sports.
The Chhattisgarh government has moved beyond just hosting events; it is building a world-class ecosystem for its youth.
The spirit of the competition is encapsulated in its official mascot, ‘Morveer,’ a name that resonates deeply with the local Chhattisgarhi culture. Combining ‘Mor’ (our own) and ‘Veer’ (courage), the mascot that was unveiled earlier in a grand ceremony in Bilaspur.
"Hosting the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 is a proud moment," said Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. "Our government is fully committed to empowering our youth through sports, launching our tribal talent onto the national stage”. The state will establish one sports academy in every district in future besides create a digital sports data bank.
What makes tribal athletes stand out on the national stage? According to veteran coaches, it is a blend of cultural values and a "superfood" lifestyle.
Senior Football Coach Sarita Kujur Toppo notes that tribal players possess a level of sincerity rarely seen in urban areas—to the point of completely giving up mobile phones when instructed. Their recovery rates and natural endurance often surpass those of their urban counterparts. Long before they were trendy, staples like millets, drumsticks, and green leafy vegetables provided the natural stamina and high energy levels these athletes display on the field.