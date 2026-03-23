Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi calls for a full discussion on West Asia in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say 'anything new' in the Lok Sabha on the West Asia situation, and called for a 'full discussion' in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi said the Opposition’s notice seeking a debate should be taken up.

“He informed the country about the situation, but he did not say anything new,” she said.

“The notice we have given for discussion should take place so that we can reply, and all sides can put forward their views,” she added.

In his statement, Modi said the safety of Indian citizens remains the government’s top priority during the ongoing conflict, adding that the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and ready to extend every assistance.

He described the situation as 'worrisome', citing its impact on the global economy and livelihoods.

The Prime Minister also flagged disruptions to cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of hostilities, but said efforts were being made to ensure minimal impact on energy supplies.

“We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased,” he said.