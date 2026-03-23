Cybercrimes against women go up in 5 years

NEW DELHI: Cybercrime complaints against women have nearly doubled in five years, crossing 2.5 lakh in 2025. Data presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to a Rajya Sabha question asked by Kanimozhi Somu shows that online and social media crimes —covering cyberstalking, impersonation, identity theft, and harassment—surged 140%, from 72,301 complaints in 2021 to 1,73,766 in 2025.

Sexual-content-related categories rose 47% over the same period. Taken together, complaints have gone from 1,24,349 to 2,50,423 — effectively doubling within five years.

Within these numbers, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) complaints rose nearly fivefold, from 2,109 in 2021 to 10,431 in 2025. Fake profile and impersonation cases are up nearly 200%, reaching 46,784. Sexually obscene content complaints more than tripled to 37,743. Identity theft jumped 224%, climbing to 34,533 cases.

Cyberbullying, stalking, and sexting complaints doubled to 45,832. The sharp rise across these categories points to the growing exploitation of social media ecosystems — platforms where fake identities can be constructed quickly, harmful content circulates at scale, and victims often have limited recourse.