Dehradun Diary | Governor’s dialogue with experts on West Asia

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) hosted a select group of maritime and strategic experts at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday for a nuanced discussion on the escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The dialogue centred on India’s balanced and peaceful strategic posture, with the governor emphasising New Delhi’s unwavering commitment to global stability and cooperation. The gathering underscored the critical need for coordinated efforts in enhancing maritime security and safeguarding national interests. Acknowledging the depth of the insights shared, the governor noted that such expert consultations remain vital.
Garima clinches Gold in discus, silver in javelin
Uttarakhand’s para-athlete Garima Joshi continues her stellar trajectory. Competing at the 24th National Para Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar (March 19-21, 2026), the powerhouse athlete dominated the F-55 category, clinching gold in discus and silver in javelin. Amidst a competitive field of 1,400 athletes, Garima stood out, contributing to Uttarakhand’s nine-medal haul. This triumph follows her recent success at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi, where she secured gold in discus and silver in shot put and javelin. With medals presented by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the closing ceremony, Garima is cementing her status.
Dehradun woman unites faiths through festivals
In an era of deepening communal divides, Kavita Khan offers a refreshing counter-narrative from Dehradun. A resident of Sahastradhara Road, Kavita, who married social worker Arif Khan in 2005, seamlessly integrates diverse traditions in her household—where Eid celebrations coexist with the glow of Diwali diyas and Holi colours. Kavita believes religion’s true essence is unity, not boundaries. This philosophy spurred her social activism; in 2013, she launched ‘Apni Pathshala’ to educate slum children. Growing from a home-based initiative to a regular classroom, her impact expanded in 2016 with ‘Project Muskan’.
Narendra Sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com