Dehradun Diary | Governor’s dialogue with experts on West Asia

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) hosted a select group of maritime and strategic experts at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday for a nuanced discussion on the escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The dialogue centred on India’s balanced and peaceful strategic posture, with the governor emphasising New Delhi’s unwavering commitment to global stability and cooperation. The gathering underscored the critical need for coordinated efforts in enhancing maritime security and safeguarding national interests. Acknowledging the depth of the insights shared, the governor noted that such expert consultations remain vital.

Garima clinches Gold in discus, silver in javelin

Uttarakhand’s para-athlete Garima Joshi continues her stellar trajectory. Competing at the 24th National Para Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar (March 19-21, 2026), the powerhouse athlete dominated the F-55 category, clinching gold in discus and silver in javelin. Amidst a competitive field of 1,400 athletes, Garima stood out, contributing to Uttarakhand’s nine-medal haul. This triumph follows her recent success at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi, where she secured gold in discus and silver in shot put and javelin. With medals presented by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the closing ceremony, Garima is cementing her status.