EC letter with BJP Kerala seal triggers row; poll panel calls it ‘clerical error’, says lapse rectified

A political row erupted on Monday after a letter from the Election Commission was found carrying the seal of the BJP Kerala unit, prompting sharp reactions from the CPI(M) and the Congress.

The controversy surfaced after the CPI(M) flagged the issue on social media platform X, sharing an affidavit attached to a March 19, 2019 letter sent to political parties across the country. The document, it pointed out, bore the BJP Kerala seal instead of the Election Commission’s official seal.

Responding to the development, the Election Commission termed it a “purely clerical error” and said it had been “rectified immediately”.

In a strongly worded post, the CPI(M) said, “Have all pretences been dropped by the BJP?” It added, “It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks.”

The party further alleged, “Seals are being casually swapped. A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter!” and remarked, “Just like the old allegation, that no matter which button you press, the lotus appears, here comes another ‘coincidence’.”