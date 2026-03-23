Former Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar arrested in govt official’s suicide case

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on Monday by the Punjab Police in a case over the alleged suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC).
Confirming the arrest, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the former minister was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh and that his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh has also been apprehended.
Before his arrest, Bhullar said in a Facebook post that he was surrendering voluntarily and denied rumours that he had fled. “ Every decision in my life has been guided by public welfare and the path of truth. I have started every step I take with God's presence. To me my people are my God, in their faces I have always seen the reflection of God. ‘’
“But the rumours that are spreading today, that I have run away isand that the truth. I will never run from the truth.’’
He also said that he has complete faith in the law of the country and the justice system. "I have full faith in the law of the country, and also have unshakable faith in the justice system. I have not run away anywhere, I am in my Punjab. Believing in truth and justice, I myself am surrendering at Mandi Gobindgarh,’’ he wrote.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, “ For me, the entire Punjab is one family. If anyone in Punjab violates the law, strict action will be taken against them, no matter what position they hold or whether they are my relative or someone influential. Protecting anyone is not our party’s agenda. There is strict prohibition on cash and favours. ”
The issue of Randhawa’s suicide was raised in the Lok Sabha, when Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla approached Amit Shah as he was leaving the House and demanded action. Shah responded that he was ready to immediately order a CBI inquiry into the death of the official if all MPs from Punjab in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha submit a joint written request.
Following this, four Congress MPs from Punjab — former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Dharamvira Gandhi — met Shah and submitted a formal letter seeking a CBI probe.
During the meeting, they urged the Union Government to order a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide, saying the case has raised several unanswered questions and caused widespread public concern. They said that only a CBI probe would ensure a fair investigation free from local influence or pressure and conveyed the sentiments of the family and the public, seeking immediate action in the interest of justice. Shah assured them that their concerns would be addressed.
Earlier, the family of Randhawa had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to arrest Bhullar and said they would not allow a post-mortem examination and cremation until the arrest was made.
The case was registered under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ranjit Avenue Police Station in Amritsar on Saturday night, based on a complaint filed by Upinder Kaur, wife of the deceased.
In her complaint, Kaur alleged that sustained harassment, physical assault, mental torture and coercion by Laljit Bhullar, his father Sukdev Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh drove her husband to take his own life. She alleged that they assaulted her husband and even struck him with a pistol.
Kaur further stated that her husband had been under intense pressure for months over the allotment of warehouse tenders. “ The accused repeatedly forced Randhawa to favour them in the tender process,’’ she said, adding that after his refusal, he was subjected to continuous threats, intimidation and harassment, with the accused allegedly threatening to harm him and his family.
She also alleged that her husband was repeatedly threatened with death and warned that his family would be harmed if he did not comply. “ He was told to either obey or consume poison,” the complaint states.
Kaur further alleged that Randhawa was forced at gunpoint to record a false video statement admitting to accepting a Rs 10-lakh bribe. Unable to bear the pressure, Randhawa allegedly consumed poison on Saturday morning.
Before his death, he recorded a short video, which later surfaced on social media, in which he was heard saying he had consumed Celphos and accused the minister of harassment. “ Kha layi ‘celphos’ tuhade yaar ne. Minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton. Hun nahi main bachda,” (Your friend has eaten Celphos because of fear of minister Laljit Bhullar. I will not survive now),” Randhawa says.
A video also surfaced on social media on Saturday in which Randhawa, who held additional charge of Patti, was purportedly heard saying that he had consumed a poisonous substance and accused the minister of harassment.
On Saturday, Bhagwant Mann said he had directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial probe into the matter and asked the minister to step down to ensure a fair investigation.