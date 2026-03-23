Former Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar arrested in govt official’s suicide case

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on Monday by the Punjab Police in a case over the alleged suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC).

Confirming the arrest, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the former minister was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh and that his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh has also been apprehended.

Before his arrest, Bhullar said in a Facebook post that he was surrendering voluntarily and denied rumours that he had fled. “ Every decision in my life has been guided by public welfare and the path of truth. I have started every step I take with God's presence. To me my people are my God, in their faces I have always seen the reflection of God. ‘’

“But the rumours that are spreading today, that I have run away isand that the truth. I will never run from the truth.’’

He also said that he has complete faith in the law of the country and the justice system. "I have full faith in the law of the country, and also have unshakable faith in the justice system. I have not run away anywhere, I am in my Punjab. Believing in truth and justice, I myself am surrendering at Mandi Gobindgarh,’’ he wrote.