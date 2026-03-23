Fuel panic grips Gujarat as pumps shut down across major cities; government says no shortage

AHMEDABAD: Panic gripped Gujarat on Monday as fuel pump closures and long queues spread across major cities, forcing the government to intervene even as dealers and officials insisted supply remains normal.
From Surat to Ahmedabad, and from Vadodara to Rajkot, visuals of waiting vehicles and anxious commuters dominated the day.
The situation escalated rapidly through the day, with unverified messages and supply fears triggering panic buying, further choking already strained retail networks.
As pressure mounted and public concern deepened, the state government stepped in late, attempting to restore calm amid growing unrest.
Breaking the silence, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi issued a strong reassurance, stating, “The government is fully prepared to ensure that petrol and diesel are available at all pumps. People should not pay attention to rumours being spread through social media or WhatsApp. There is no shortage, and both the central and state governments are closely monitoring the supply situation.”
The first signs of stress had already surfaced in Surat and Rajkot, where fuel supplies from oil companies were reportedly cut, squeezing dealer inventories and forcing a sharp recalibration of daily operations.
Multiple petrol pumps across these cities were pushed to the brink, with several outlets temporarily shutting down, triggering a chain reaction of long queues at operational pumps.
Ahmedabad too began to feel the ripple effect, with select pumps closing and the rest witnessing heavy footfall, pointing to a growing urban supply strain.
Amid this, dealer bodies sought to counter panic. Ahmedabad Petrol Pump Owners Association President Arvindbhai clarified, “The queues you are seeing have formed over the last four to five hours due to rumours. There is absolutely no issue in supply from the government or oil companies. We are receiving petrol and diesel as required, and no directive has been issued to restrict sales.”
However, industry dynamics are adding another layer of complexity.
Sources indicate that rising bulk fuel prices up by Rs 12 to Rs 22 have altered procurement patterns, pushing industrial buyers away from direct company purchases towards retail pumps.
This diversion is increasing pressure on public fuel outlets, intensifying the demand-supply mismatch. Meanwhile, dealer associations across Saurashtra and Kutch have already flagged concerns, formally approaching oil companies for stable supply.
In Rajkot alone, at least seven pumps linked to major suppliers have reportedly gone offline, underscoring the urgency.
Adding to the narrative, Surat and Tapi District Petroleum Association Joint Secretary Anil Desai stated, “Companies have refused to supply fuel to extra customers. Bulk supply of 2,000 to 5,000 litres to industries has been stopped, and that quantity is now being distributed among smaller retail consumers, which will directly impact local industries.”
However, he maintained that Surat is not facing any petrol or diesel shortage at present. Striking a cautious tone, Federation of Gujarat Petrol-Diesel Dealer Association Secretary Dhimant Ghelani said, “There is no actual shortage. The disruption is largely due to a temporary supply chain issue caused by holidays. We have taken up the matter with Indian Oil Corporation, and the situation is expected to normalize within the next eight days.”