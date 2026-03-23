Fuel panic grips Gujarat as pumps shut down across major cities; government says no shortage

AHMEDABAD: Panic gripped Gujarat on Monday as fuel pump closures and long queues spread across major cities, forcing the government to intervene even as dealers and officials insisted supply remains normal.

From Surat to Ahmedabad, and from Vadodara to Rajkot, visuals of waiting vehicles and anxious commuters dominated the day.

The situation escalated rapidly through the day, with unverified messages and supply fears triggering panic buying, further choking already strained retail networks.

As pressure mounted and public concern deepened, the state government stepped in late, attempting to restore calm amid growing unrest.

Breaking the silence, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi issued a strong reassurance, stating, “The government is fully prepared to ensure that petrol and diesel are available at all pumps. People should not pay attention to rumours being spread through social media or WhatsApp. There is no shortage, and both the central and state governments are closely monitoring the supply situation.”

The first signs of stress had already surfaced in Surat and Rajkot, where fuel supplies from oil companies were reportedly cut, squeezing dealer inventories and forcing a sharp recalibration of daily operations.

Multiple petrol pumps across these cities were pushed to the brink, with several outlets temporarily shutting down, triggering a chain reaction of long queues at operational pumps.

Ahmedabad too began to feel the ripple effect, with select pumps closing and the rest witnessing heavy footfall, pointing to a growing urban supply strain.