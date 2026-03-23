Govt asks CWC to advise on continuous Chambal flows to protect dolphins

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has instructed the Central Water Commission (CWC) to provide recommendations on how to sustain environmental flows in the Chambal River during the lean season, ensuring that conservation efforts related to the Ganges River dolphin are not adversely affected.

Concerns arose following the initiation of a series of dam constructions under the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) over the tributaries of the Chambal River, including the Banas, Kuno, Parbati, and Kalisindh rivers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Moreover, no environmental impact assessment has been conducted to evaluate how the project will affect dolphin conservation and potentially affect other aquatic life.

A senior officer stated, “The project will draw water from the tributaries of the Chambal River, threatening its environmental flows.” Furthermore, evaporation during the summer months is expected to result in additional water loss.