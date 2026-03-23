Govt talks of self-sufficiency but import dependence rises to 90% for oil and gas: CPI(M) MP Brittas

NEW DELHI: While the BJP government talks about economic self-sufficiency, the country’s dependence on import of oil and gas has risen to 90 per cent today from 70 per cent twenty years ago, John Brittas, CPI (M) MP from Kerala, said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Brittas, during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill, said that if oil prices continue to rise as they are today, there will be a cumulative impact of Rs 1.5 - 2 lakh crore on India.

“I don’t know whether the government has taken note of the impact that it is going to play on our economy,” Brittas said.

He stated that the entire civil aviation sector is disrupted and alleged that the government has not only jacked up the air ticket prices but also imposed a surcharge.

“Every sector is reeling under huge pressure,” Brittas said.

Emphasising that 20 years back, the dependence on the import of oil and gas was 70 per cent, he said, “They talk in terms of Atmanirbhar (self-sufficiency) whereas the dependency on oil and gas has gone up to 90 per cent.

“From mining, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, every sector, there is a complete mayhem. Lakhs of people are unemployed,” Brittas added.